Analyzing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43% Glacier Bancorp 38.58% 13.81% 1.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.01 $68.50 million $1.53 11.88 Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.38 $266.40 million $2.81 19.01

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.61%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

