Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. 453,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

