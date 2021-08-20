Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

FNDX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 251,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

