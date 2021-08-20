Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Announce -$0.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.89). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 30,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,406. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $573.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.