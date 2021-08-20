Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 160,309 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,309 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 515,387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,755,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.93. 728,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.