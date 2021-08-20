Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.