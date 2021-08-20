San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,013,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

