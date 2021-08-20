LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%.

LFVN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,854. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

