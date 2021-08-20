Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $306.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.60 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novavax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Novavax by 252.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $13.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,230. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

