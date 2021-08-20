Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

