NOIA Network Market Capitalization Reaches $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

