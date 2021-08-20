Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.
ATGE traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
