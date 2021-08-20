Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

ATGE traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

