First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FSEA traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 986. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

