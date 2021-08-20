Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,817 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the average volume of 420 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 48,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,158. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

