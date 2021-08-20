Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post sales of $134.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.97 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $6,745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.54. 24,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,908. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

