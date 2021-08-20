TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $477.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

