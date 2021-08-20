Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 45,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 378,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.08. 673,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

