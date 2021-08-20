Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

FRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,792. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

