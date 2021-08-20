Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.38. 12,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,166. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.93 and a 1 year high of $445.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

