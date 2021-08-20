Columbia Asset Management Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 977.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. 266,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,521. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.