Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 3.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.84. 68,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,396. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.41. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,290. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

