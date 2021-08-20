nOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00149745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,704.57 or 0.99889434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.00920890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.97 or 0.00713661 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

