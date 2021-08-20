VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0158

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $15,289.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00846922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048851 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

