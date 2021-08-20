XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.