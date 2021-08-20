VIBE Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. VIBE has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $15,289.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00846922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048851 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.