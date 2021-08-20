PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $100.28 million and $665,120.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00846922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048851 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 794,134,065 coins and its circulating supply is 352,933,500 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.