Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

