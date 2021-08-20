$69.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce $69.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.73 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $402.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 48,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $43,639,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.