Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,982. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

