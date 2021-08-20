Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Impinj reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PI traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,384. Impinj has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

