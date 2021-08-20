Columbia Asset Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $13,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 75,539 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 95.4% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

