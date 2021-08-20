Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after buying an additional 760,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

