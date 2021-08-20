Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expands By 18.3%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last three months. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 619,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,804. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54. The Gap has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

