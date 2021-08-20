Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in July

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MMC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,825. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

