Bank OZK Has $1.24 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank OZK raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 109.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,631. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

