Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,663. The company has a market cap of $992.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

