AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 289,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.