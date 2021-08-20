Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 355,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.