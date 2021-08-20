Bank OZK Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Amgen by 73.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.03. The company had a trading volume of 185,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.