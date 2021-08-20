Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $123.00 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $2.42 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00845332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 181,955,217 coins and its circulating supply is 132,210,688 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

