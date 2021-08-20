MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $62.77. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,455 shares of company stock worth $651,570. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

