Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,299.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

