Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

