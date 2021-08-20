Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 743,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 170,986 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,442. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46.

