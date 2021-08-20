Columbia Asset Management Has $2.15 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 354.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.45.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

