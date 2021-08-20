TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

