Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0381

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $205,362.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00845332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

