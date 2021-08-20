Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Poxel (PXXLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Poxel (OTCMKTS: PXXLF):

8/19/2021 – Poxel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

8/18/2021 – Poxel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Poxel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2021 – Poxel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Poxel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Poxel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Poxel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Poxel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Poxel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Poxel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Poxel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

PXXLF remained flat at $$6.70 on Friday. Poxel S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

