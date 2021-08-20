Columbia Asset Management Has $2.82 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $121.40. 26,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,564. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

