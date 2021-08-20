Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $14.75 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of LDP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,796. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

